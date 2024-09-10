Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to “Hold”

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Oklo in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.
Oklo Price Performance
Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) EPS for the quarter.
Oklo Company Profile
AltC Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement to enter into a business combination with Oklo Inc
