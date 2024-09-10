Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to “Hold”

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Oklo in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Oklo Price Performance

NYSE:OKLO opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.59. Oklo has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) EPS for the quarter.

Oklo Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement to enter into a business combination with Oklo Inc

