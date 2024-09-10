Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $206.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $210.00 to $206.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.00.

ODFL stock opened at $189.78 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at $282,146,307.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,780,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,010,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401,526 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,210,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,849,000 after buying an additional 270,538 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,943,000 after buying an additional 1,228,116 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

