Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,379,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,478,000 after acquiring an additional 165,105 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,585,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,924,000 after purchasing an additional 960,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,358,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,971,000 after buying an additional 143,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,948,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after buying an additional 124,483 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $40.45.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

