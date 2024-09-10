Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ONCT

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $12.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.40. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by $0.14. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,948.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.10%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.00) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.