Onex (TSE:ONEX) Trading Up 0.3%

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$90.90 and last traded at C$88.79. Approximately 131,619 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 102,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$88.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Onex from C$121.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Onex alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Onex

Onex Stock Up 0.3 %

Onex Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$93.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$96.58.

(Get Free Report)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, upper-middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.