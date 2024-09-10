Onex (TSE:ONEX) Trading Up 0.3%

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$90.90 and last traded at C$88.79. Approximately 131,619 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 102,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$88.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Onex from C$121.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Onex
Onex Stock Up 0.3 %
Onex Company Profile
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, upper-middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Onex
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.