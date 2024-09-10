Optical Cable (OCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 11th.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OCC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.84. 2,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,085. Optical Cable has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

