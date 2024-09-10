ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ORIC. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $660.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $16.65.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

