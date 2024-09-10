Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Trading Up 3.6%

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.34 and last traded at C$8.28. 19,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 72,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.99.

Orocobre Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a PE ratio of -36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

About Orocobre

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

