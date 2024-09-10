Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Up to $17.47

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.47, but opened at $18.00. Oscar Health shares last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 437,440 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W raised Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Oscar Health Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.55, a PEG ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

In related news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,532.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,906.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ranmali Bopitiya sold 36,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $650,788.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,411.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $57,532.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,906.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,069. 25.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at about $14,716,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Oscar Health by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 226,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 71,706 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,712,000 after acquiring an additional 357,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 46.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 75,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

