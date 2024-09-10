Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.86

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.86 and last traded at C$4.86, with a volume of 51725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$4.75 to C$4.90 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$4.90 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$4.90 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$5.75 to C$4.90 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 41.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -484.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.25.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

