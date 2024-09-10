Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.97

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.97 and last traded at $39.11, with a volume of 161711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OVV

Ovintiv Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.12.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1,202.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,628,000 after purchasing an additional 68,718 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,639,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,937,000 after acquiring an additional 168,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.