PaLM AI (PALM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $33.85 Million

PaLM AI (PALM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, PaLM AI has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One PaLM AI token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PaLM AI has a total market capitalization of $33.85 million and approximately $185,619.33 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PaLM AI Profile

PaLM AI’s genesis date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,300,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,300,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.43771438 USD and is up 11.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $269,001.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

