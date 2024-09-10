Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Trading Up 1.1%

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$25.74 and last traded at C$25.51. Approximately 397,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 759,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$35.25 to C$35.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 1.1 %

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -98.18%.

Insider Transactions at Pan American Silver

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total value of C$128,740.00. In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total value of C$128,740.00. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Robert Andrews sold 7,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.25, for a total transaction of C$190,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,426 shares of company stock valued at $448,154. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

