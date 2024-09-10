Pax Dollar One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.38 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $105.25 million and $4.38 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000756 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 105,079,505 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

