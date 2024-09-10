PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Ellerson Group Inc. ADV

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.3% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in PayPal by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 15.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,103,000 after buying an additional 904,804 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in PayPal by 4,024.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after buying an additional 764,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 1,309.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,168,000 after buying an additional 743,833 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.67.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Macquarie upped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

