Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) is EnCap Energy Capital Fund VIII L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

EnCap Energy Capital Fund VIII L.P. cut its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,241,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,668 shares during the period. Permian Resources makes up approximately 22.6% of EnCap Energy Capital Fund VIII L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. EnCap Energy Capital Fund VIII L.P.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $36,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 4.33.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Permian Resources’s revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PR shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,288.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

