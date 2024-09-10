Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Petco Health and Wellness updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.04)-(0.03) EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.040–0.030 EPS.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of WOOF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,506,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,286. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $5.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $954.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

