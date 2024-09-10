PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $138.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.37. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $140.15.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

