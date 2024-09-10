PFG Investments LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 3,910.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Land by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 47,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth about $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAND. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $487.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 933.49%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Further Reading

