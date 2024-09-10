PFG Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.06.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $99.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

