PFG Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

PFG Investments LLC cut its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 24.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 311 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $274.00 price objective (up from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.25.

First Solar Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $205.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.24. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,506 shares of company stock worth $2,827,217 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.