PFG Investments LLC Purchases 940 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $17,670,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $3,596,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $3,596,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 42.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 39,775 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 289,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,530,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $127.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.73. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.85.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

