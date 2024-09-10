PFG Investments LLC Sells 2,433 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $720,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 37,366 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $119.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.64. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $124.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

