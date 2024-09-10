PFG Investments LLC Sells 5,124 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after buying an additional 20,848,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $506,526,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,577 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,366,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,843,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:O opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $63.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

