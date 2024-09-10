PFG Investments LLC Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $28,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.28.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $201.81 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.67.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

