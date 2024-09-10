PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (SDHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

SDHY opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $16.23.

