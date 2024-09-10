Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE PW opened at $1.10 on Friday. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

