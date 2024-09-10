Prelude Therapeutics’ (PRLD) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays lowered Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

PRLD opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $208.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $6.80.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). On average, research analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Prelude Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,568,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 73,269 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 63,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 522,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prelude Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.