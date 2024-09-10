Private Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 10,000 Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2024

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAVFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Weave Communications by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Weave Communications by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEAV

Weave Communications Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE WEAV opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $13.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weave Communications

In related news, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $160,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,066.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.