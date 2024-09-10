Private Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 10,000 Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Weave Communications by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Weave Communications by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Weave Communications Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE WEAV opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $13.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weave Communications

In related news, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $160,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,066.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

