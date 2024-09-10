Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives $24.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Privia Health Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PRVA

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 124.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $25.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.50 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 107.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 115.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Free Report

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.