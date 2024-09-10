Prom (PROM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.57 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Prom has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $99.38 million and $1.57 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for $5.45 or 0.00009529 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009427 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,049.02 or 0.99827506 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00013439 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.36472318 USD and is up 4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $1,754,654.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.