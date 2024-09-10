Provident Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 3.9% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $43,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 466.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 38,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 31,907 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 373,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,075,000 after buying an additional 27,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total transaction of $311,899.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,323,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $9,472,911. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $161.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $163.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

