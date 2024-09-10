Provident Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 171.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,670 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GSK by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,883,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in GSK by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 56,632 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE GSK opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.71%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

