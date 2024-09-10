Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,877 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $166.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

