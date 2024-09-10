Prudential PLC Buys 136,518 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1,410.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,867,000 after buying an additional 1,059,042 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,469,000 after purchasing an additional 440,962 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $517,035,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.59. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

