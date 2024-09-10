Prudential PLC Buys 16,326 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 297.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 142.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN opened at $289.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.45. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.18.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

