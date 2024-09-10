Prudential PLC Buys 8,493 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Prudential PLC grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $825,416,000 after buying an additional 30,014 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in IQVIA by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,191,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $807,183,000 after purchasing an additional 193,304 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,927,000 after buying an additional 92,293 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,138,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $540,882,000 after acquiring an additional 143,533 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in IQVIA by 339.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.67.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $240.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

