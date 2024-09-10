Prudential PLC Grows Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $9,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 22,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.31. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.03 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

