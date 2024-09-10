Prudential PLC Grows Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 31,610.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 10.6% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 345.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 33.4% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in IDEX by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $197.06 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.41.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.15 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

