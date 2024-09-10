Prudential PLC Grows Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Prudential PLC raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 85.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,371 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $13,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 73.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 114.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 602.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.54.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.15. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.91 and a twelve month high of $79.34.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

