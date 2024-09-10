Prudential PLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $502.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $505.05 and a 200 day moving average of $488.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

