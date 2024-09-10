Prudential PLC Increases Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $10,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STE. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in STERIS by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in STERIS by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STE opened at $245.50 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $246.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.80.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 59.69%.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

