Prudential PLC Lowers Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,994 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,116,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,688,000 after buying an additional 19,898 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $182.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.57 and a 200-day moving average of $160.99. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,109. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

