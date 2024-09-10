Prudential PLC Purchases 18,099 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,099 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.1% in the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,890 shares of company stock worth $14,416,687. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FI. StockNews.com cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.32.

View Our Latest Report on FI

Fiserv Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $172.44 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $175.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.80 and its 200-day moving average is $155.25. The stock has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.