PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,512 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $10,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 31.0% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in PTC by 6.1% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 438,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,682,000 after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,130. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Trading Up 1.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ PTC opened at $167.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.18. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $194.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

