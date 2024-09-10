Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.21.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PSA

Public Storage Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE PSA opened at $351.50 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $353.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.46 and a 200 day moving average of $290.90.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,075,681,000 after acquiring an additional 217,487 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,794,000 after purchasing an additional 219,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $821,151,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,202,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Public Storage by 8.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,195,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,968,000 after buying an additional 95,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.