QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Lessened by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.9% of Insight Inv LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,516,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $238,770,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $160.77 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.17 and its 200 day moving average is $181.80.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.