Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Position Lifted by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rambus by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 68.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Rambus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of RMBS opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $76.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.77.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 48.31%. Rambus’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

