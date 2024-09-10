Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.40

Shares of Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Ramsay Health Care Trading Down 3.8 %

Ramsay Health Care Cuts Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0543 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

