Raymond James Increases Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.57.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

TSE:APR.UN opened at C$12.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$592.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.91. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$9.69 and a 52-week high of C$12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

